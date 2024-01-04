Enhancing financial inclusion in WNB

The revised MoU was signed between CEFI’s Deputy Executive Director Peter Samuel and West New Britain Provincial Administrator Leo Mapmani.

The MOU was signed to continue on the partnership between CEFI and the provincial government in promoting financial inclusion in the province.

The objectives of the revised MoU include;

Advocacy, awareness and implementation of National Financial Inclusion Strategy 2023-2027

Implementation of identified key financial inclusion activities

Development of work plans and funding

Research, planning and reporting

Implementation and monitoring of banking access points

Implementation and monitoring of Financial Literacy Trainings

Implementation and Monitoring of Business Essential Skills Trainings.

Mapmani acknowledged CEFI’s continuing partnership with the WNBPG and support in implementing the previous MOU and for extending that commitment through the new MOU.

Executive Manager, Commerce Division, WNBPG, Bernard Bambai also added that greater collaboration was needed between the stakeholders and government and that government support will be required and encouraged divisions within the WNBPG to work together to be able to deliver on their targets.

CEFI Special Projects Manager Busa Jeremiah Wenogo acknowledged the province’s commitment, dedication and support in the MoU. Wenogo said WNB was one of the first provinces to sign an MoU with CEFI under the Provincial Government Engagement Partnership Program, setting the pace for other provinces in the country in driving financial inclusion as an important development agenda.

“We (CEFI) are happy to note that West New Britain is taking the lead once more and we are looking forward to working again with the provincial administration to deliver financial inclusions activities in the province during the life of the new MOU,” Wenogo added.

Milne Bay, East New Britain and New Ireland Provincial Governments also followed suit in signing an MOU with CEFI.