Enhance Policies On Human Trafficking

In a publication released in June 2020 titled; “Human Trafficking in the Context of a Global Pandemic”, the report describes how the conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the number of vulnerable people to human trafficking.

The reports stated that Human Trafficking is one of the worst forms of Gender Based Violence where victims are forced to meet certain expectations in homes, workplaces and in the community.

The Family and Sexual Violence Action Committee, Department of Justice and Attorney General and partners are working to align policies to respond better to stop human trafficking in the country, however more needs to be done in the policy space.

The law enforcement must be enhanced to investigate and prosecute human trafficking cases under the Criminal Code Act.

In a recent panel discussion hosted by the Family and Sexual Violence Action Committee (FSVAC), the panel discussed that more efforts by the government is needed, especially in the policy space.

It was revealed that PNG has a growing number of Trafficking In Persons cases reported, forced prostitution being one them.

Marcia Kalinoe, National Coordinator for FSVAC said survivors are key players in the fight against Human Trafficking.

She said more discussions will give light to the rising issue and protect those vulnerable to trafficking and empower survivors to rebuild their lives and dignity in the communities.