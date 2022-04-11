Enga validates Climate Change Action Plan

The Action Plan captures priority climate-resilient and green growth initiatives to be mainstreamed into the province’s “Enga Step-up” Strategic Development Plan 2022-2030.

Acting Managing Director for Climate Change and Development Authority William Lakain said, “The Government of PNG is committed to ensure that there are appropriate plans and policies in place to support PNG adapt to growing challenges induced by climate change and global warming.”

“This means practical local actions are needed. The CRGG Action Plan for Enga is one crucial step that paves way for mainstreaming CRGG at the provincial level.”

The Enga CRGG Action Plan was developed based on a provincial assessment conducted from 2019-2022.

The assessment identified entry points for CRGG priorities in Enga Province with recommendation from the Provincial Climate Change Committee (PCCC) to have climate change mainstreamed in the provincial development plan.

Country representative for Global Green Growth Institute Sakiusa Tuisolia said the action plan is world class action plan which aims at achieving climate resilience and green growth in the province.

“What’s important to note is that plans are just ideas on paper, until we take action and mobilize resources to implement it, and only then the intended objectives will be met for the benefit for the people and the country.

“GGGI is happy to support the PNG Government and the Enga Provincial Government and its people in the CRGG interventions,” said Tuisolia.

Deputy Provincial Administrator of Enga, Raphael Tamean, highlighted the Action Plan validation as a way forward for the province to identify, commence and upscale its climate adaptation and mitigation efforts.

The Enga Province is one of three pilot provinces to mainstream CRGG into its strategic development plan.

The other two provinces are New Ireland and Milne Bay.