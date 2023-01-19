Enga provides K300,000 for rural airstrips

The cheque presentation took place on Wednesday 18 January, 2023.

RAA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hau’ofa Sailasa said: “Thank the good governor, Sir Peter Ipatas for his time and commitment to his rural people in Enga Province through this funding support cheque for the continuous maintenance of the existing airstrips on the RAA’s maintenance program, as well as the opening of the six other airstrips this year.”

The six airstrips that are prioritized by the provincial government to be opened this year are, Yifiki, Paela (Kolombi), Yalum, Rum, Hewa (Flawina), and Kandep.

Sailasa said the Enga Provincial Government under the leadership of Governor Ipatas joined the maintenance program in 2014, a year after RAA was established in 2013.

Since then, seven airstrips have been on the RAA’s Maintenance Program. These airstrips are Elem, Irupeno, Yangis, Lapolama, Maramuni, Kompiam, and Malumanda.

However, it was only last year, 2022, that the RAA entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Enga Provincial Government to cover the 13 airstrips in the province.

Sailasa said, “The dispersed population and mountainous terrain of our people country Papua New Guinea necessitates travel as the sole means of transportation to many remote communities in PNG. Air Travel is vital in terms of economic and social development for the economy.”

On the occasion, Governor Ipatas said, “This program is very important.

“Most of our people are in the rural areas. We haven’t quite reached some of our people in the remotest parts of Papa New Guinea.

“We are happy that the National Government has a program in place to assist in good in rural airstrips, so our people can have access to air travel.”

CEO Sailasa says RAA is grateful for the funding support received from Governor Ipatas and the Enga Provincial Administration.

He says, “The cost to maintain an airstrip annually is about K60,000 per airstrip and restoration will be determined by a proper survey and scoping by the RAA technical team. Once the survey and scoping are done the airstrips will be prioritized for restoration.”