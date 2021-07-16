Enga Prepares for Cultural Show

Enga Governor Peter Ipatas said the re-opening of the airport is a boost for the province’s growing tourism industry and comes just in time for the Enga Cultural Show, which is happening in three weeks’ time.

Governor Ipatas said, “The resumption of flights to Wapenamanda Airport means a great deal for Enga Province and our people. This is a necessary service for business, for access to important services and for our people to be able to move around the country and especially to Port Moresby.”

In addition, PNG Air is offering a special 3-day package and adjusted its flight timetable for the show weekend, with flights to Wapenamanda on Friday 6th and Monday 8th of August, making the weekend stay more appealing to travelers.

“Thanks to this new flight timetable visitors will now be able to fly in direct from Port Moresby on Friday and fly back on Monday morning. This is something the Enga provincial Government has been striving to put in place for 10 years.

“Now PNG Air has come on board and seen the potential in Enga as a tourist destination and we are grateful to PNG Air for their support and confidence in us,” Sir Ipatas said.

Enga Cultural Show Chairlady, Margaret Potane said with flight package and new flight times they are expecting more people to attend the show.

“This year, the show may only take two days, instead of the usual 3 days, but it will be packed with more than 50 cultural groups from other Highlands provinces. The activities include singsings, traditional rituals and arts & crafts. Enga Made products, flora displays and food stalls will also be back as usual.

“Called The Tasting Enga Tour, it’s a full day trip that centres on the traditional salt ponds in Laiagam District, and includes a traditional Engan mumu lunch,” she added.

Guests will be taken on a tour through the agricultural heart of Enga, Sirunki, where strawberries are grown and honey is produced.

“From the salty and savoury to the sweet and smooth, visitors will be able to see, hear and taste the best our province has to offer.”