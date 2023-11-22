Enga leaders urged to stop blame game

“Leaders are blaming the Electoral Commissioner and blaming the National Government, and not telling the truth.”

Sir John in a statement said the people of Lagaip had a peaceful polling and candidates conducted themselves very well.

Instead of respecting the Electoral Commission to do its job without fear or favor, Sir John suspects that the dictatorial control, micromanagement and undermining of certain individuals (if not all) that make up the Provincial Election Steering Committee, the public servants, even police and security forces to some extent are being manipulated to cause the chaos.

“We should stay away. Bury our heads in shame and stay away from the issue, instead of desperately coming out and justifying ourselves in the media, when the people themselves know who is the cause of this mayhem.”

“Enga and PNG is a witness to a dictatorial type rule that has influenced and interfered with the democratic rights of people in Enga for a long time.,”

“Furthermore, Enga is a prime example of a province that has continued to abuse and misuse its decentralized powers in relation to the public service, village courts, teachers, and the police.

“The National Government must see now the need for an independent audit to evaluate the use of such powers before we even talk about giving more powers.”

“What is happening now in the Lagaip elections should a red flag to the National Government and a clear example of the misuse of such powers,” Sir John said.