Enga Governor applauds Aust

Sir Peter made this statement after Australia High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, Jon Philp, unveiled a state-of-the-art amphitheatre in Wabag on December 15th.

Sir Peter said his province would not have realised its development dreams in the last 10 to 15 years had it not been for the funding assistance from the Australian government.

“I am happy to say thank you to the people of Australia, through their government, for assisting our province to realise some of our big dreams. Without their assistance, we would not have come this far,” said the governor.

It was revealed that Australia has so far given more than K125 million in grants to support the Enga Provincial Government's major development programs.

Some of these projects include the Enga Teachers College – K10 million, Enga College of Nursing – K7 million, Tsak rural electrification program – K70 million, Wabag Market – K10 million, Kompiam Baptist Hospital – K6 million, new Enga provincial hospital – K7 million and Wabag Amphitheatre – K2.5 million.

Sir Peter said under his leadership, Australia will be recognised as an important development partner for the country and his province.

“I would like to appeal to the people of Enga at all levels to offer special respect to the people of Australia. They are our special friends and their country will always be at our doorsteps during trying moments.

“They have done this on many occasions before and they will continue to do so into the future.”

Sir Peter also said he will continue to push for the Australian Federal Police to assist the country in addressing law and order problems, including white-collar crimes (corruption) in high offices.

(Enga Governor, Sir Peter Ipatas, with Australian High Commissioner, Jon Philp, during the October 2020 opening of a four-level lecture complex at the Enga University Campus Irelya)