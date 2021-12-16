Enga Amphitheatre Promotes Law and Justice

Enga Governor, Sir Peter Ipatas and Australian High Commissioner, Jon Philp in a small ceremony officially opened the amphitheatre yesterday, 15th December.

Situated in the heart of Wabag town, the open-air amphitheatre will be used to improve access to law and justice services, provide more inclusive education opportunities for girls and strengthen cultural understanding and community contributions among youth.

Governor Ipatas said the amphitheatre is an avenue to enhance social stability and economic development.

“Enga now has a natural home for customary courts and a cultural education theatre in strengthening provincial governance and our unique culture and customs.

“This first-class facility is for the people of Enga, it will help uphold law and justice and provide access to key services for our 300,000 people, including women, men and youths.

The amphitheatre will also boost the legitimacy and functionality of Operation Mekim Save – the village courts branch responsible for mediating difficult inter-clan disputes by applying customary law.”

Australian High Commissioner Jon Philp said Australia partnered with the Enga Provincial Administration to fund the amphitheatre to promote social and economic development in line with local priorities.

“The Enga Amphitheatre will provide a versatile outdoor space for local activities, education and engagement. We commend the Provincial Government’s commitment to making it a catalyst for improving girls’ access to education and strengthening economic participation among young people,” Mr Philp said.

The amphitheatre has a capacity of 400 people and includes a uniquely designed roof with four wing structures to cover the audience.

It forms part of a cultural hub along with the nearby Take Anda Cultural Centre, which has provided a space for the preservation of Engan culture and custom since it opened in 2009.