Enga’s Treasure Trove

Since its construction in the early 1970s under the leadership of Gut Nius Lutheran Church linguist Dr Paul Brenan – who worked with local community leaders and Australian patrol officers at the Enga Cultural Centre just before independence – the museum has been a beacon for learning.

From humble beginnings as a bush material structure, the Enga Cultural Centre has evolved into a modern museum, right in the heart of Wabag Town.

On 15 December, an emotional Tumu was among hundreds of guests at the handover ceremony of the Enga Amphitheatre – a multi-use arena constructed next to the Take Anda Museum funded by Australia as part of the Papua New Guinea-Australia Partnership.

Blended with nature, the amphitheatre provides a versatile outdoor space for cultural education activities, village courts and community engagement aligned with the vision of the Governor, Sir Peter Ipatas, and the Enga Provincial Government.

Tumu said: “The Enga Take Anda Museum is a treasure trove and will continue to preserve and protect the stories, material culture and history of Engans -with the addition of the newly built Enga Amphitheatre – is an icon.

“I am looking forward to new ways to share our stories, connect communities and showcase our rich culture to the world.

“This simple and classic facility will enable genuine sharing of power and voice and will represent and showcase our culture and community at the current time.”

(Enga Cultural Centre Director, Akii Tumu, in front of the Take Anda Museum)