Enga’s first teleconference workshop

On Thursday August 3rd, more than 50 participants from the Highlands region, including Enga, Coffee Industry Corporation in Goroka and National Agricultural Research Institute connected live with the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) office in South Korea and its Pacific representative office in Port Moresby.

The participants and executives from the two offices (South Korea and Port Moresby) discussed climate resilience from 9am to 5pm. The teleconference marks a milestone was a first feat in the country, mainly at the provincial level. It was watched globally.

The GGGI is a global institution established in 2012 following the signing of an MOU (memorandum of understanding) in Paris by countries to work together to address “life threatening effects of global warming”.

The main objective of the institute (GGGI) is to facilitate assistance in terms of connecting climate resilient programs (initiating countries) with donor organisations and individuals towards reducing gas emission (greenhouse effects) to promote green growth (economy).

The two day workshop will end today. Enga is first of three provinces that the climate change authority has recommended to implement the concept as pilot projects in Papua New Guinea.

The other two provinces are Milne Bay and New Ireland, who will undergo similar consultative workshops to identify their climate resilient priority issues.

GGGI and NCDA officials Trevor Galgal and Charles Iha said a total of US$20 million (K80 million) climate resilient projects will be identified and implemented in each of the three provinces.

They said three projects will be identified during the workshop to be taken up by GGGI with donors for funding.