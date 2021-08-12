Energy Policy Needed

It also outlines domestic market obligations, national content and community service obligations. This is according to National Energy Authority (NEA) Chairman, Joe Gabut during a workshop organized by the PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum in Port Moresby recently. .

Mr Gabut said the NEP envisages development of a national energy plan, subsector policies and plans and strategies for harnessing all energy sources in PNG.

He has recommended that institutional reform in the energy sector, including reform of national utility (PPL) and creation of National Energy Authority will address fragmentation of regulatory functions in the energy sector.

Mr Gabut also provided an update on the progress of the National Energy Plan (NEP).

“Drafting of the NEP has commenced, led by the Department of National Planning and Monitoring and fully supported by the National Energy Authority (NEA), with National Executive Council (NEC) approval, likely to be in November.

“The NEP will reflect Vision 2050 and the MTDS and other national policies and plans. The NEP will also provide a roadmap and define strategies for the implementation of the National Energy Policy.”

He also discussed other sub-sector plans and policies, which includes priority areas for policies relating to hydro, solar, geothermal and wind energy.

These sub-sector policies are considered easier to harness for power generation and consultants have provided draft copies of policies that are being developed and refined into discussion papers for consultation with energy industry stakeholders.

He added that specific policies would be presented to the NEC for approval and provincial governments are encouraged to develop their provincial energy policies in line with the NEP and sub-sector policies.

“Provincial government will pay important roles as required by the national Energy Authority Act 2021, as stakeholders and beneficiaries in electricity projects in their provinces in both grid and off-grid.”