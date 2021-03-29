End Tuberculosis

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we must continue to fight stronger against TB.

This was the message from the Department of Heath during the recent commemoration of World TB Day.

World TB Day is observed on March 24th each year to raise public awareness on tuberculosis and it’s devastating health impact on people around the world.

Each day nearly 4000 people lose their lives to TB and close to 30,000 people fall ill to this curable disease.

Papua New Guinea is among the top 30 countries with high burden of TB and drug-resistant TB. The country records about 30,000 TB cases every year and continues to be the leading cause of death.

The theme for this year is, “The clock is ticking, END TB” which conveys that we are running out of time to act on commitments to end the disease. The government has to ensure that people continue to access quality TB prevention and care services.

Amidst COVID-19 pandemic we must continue our fight against tuberculosis. People with active, untreated TB are far more likely to die than COVID-19.

The Department of Health, has asked everyone in the community to play a role in ending TB by encouraging everyone to wear mask, keep physical distancing, regular hygiene practice and avoid crowded or enclosed places.