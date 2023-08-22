ENBPA aids flood victims

This follows a recent decision by the provincial disaster committee.

Chairman of the ENB Provincial Disaster Committee and Acting Provincial Administrator, Levi Mano, said the funding support is to help the affected communities of Sinivit LLG, including the Masarau area.

“What we are seeing today is a culmination of activities that have been going on for a number of years. This includes de-vegetation, where people clear vegetation along the buffer zones of the river, while people are using roofing irons for housing without proper catchment for run-offs,” he said.

Mano said the ENBPA may set up an environmental program, targeting areas that are prone to natural disasters.

“This will be for medium and long term, but for now this is a short-term relief operation that we are doing, based on humanitarian grounds,” he said.

The first batch of relief supplies distributed by the Provincial Disaster Division to the LLG was sorted out to the four affected wards yesterday, namely Ivon Gore, Floodway, Rieit Dadul and Sunam.

Assisting to coordinate the relief supplies at the LLG, was LLG Environmental Health Officer (EHO), John Piga, who said that with assistance from the Disaster Division, a report was submitted. This followed assessment that was done last week after the initial flood that occurred on Sunday, August 13th.

“As per the assessment we did, a total of 90 family households were affected. Some lost their houses with personal items, as well as livestock and food gardens and cash crops planted on their blocks along the floodway,” he said.