ENB set to launch development plan

A team from the provincial capital of Kokopo City arrived on Wednesday at Palmalmal, via MV Pomio.

The East New Britain Provincial contingent, led by Governor Michael Marum and Acting ENB Provincial Administrator, Levi Mano, with Pomio MP, Elias Kapavore, arrived to a rousing reception at the Palmalmal port, in West Pomio LLG.

Speaking at the reception was Deputy ENB Governor and Deputy Chairman of the Pomio District Development Authority Board (PDDAB), Boniface Gerep, who acknowledged the governor and the Pomio MP for making themselves available for the event, scheduled for today.

The three-day program is rolled out under the concept of ‘unlocking the socio-economics of the district and province, and ushering the Vision 2050 goals’.

Prior to the launching of the SDP (2023 – 2033), which is themed ‘ENB first, Differences aside, Let’s work together’, there will be a commissioning of two bridges in the West Pomio LLG. The new infrastructures are the 84-metre Toto steel bridge and the existing 100-metre Unung bridge that underwent metal re-decking.

“So, we want to thank the governor and the Acting Provincial Administrator for the funding support, to help complete these two bridges,” said Gerep.

“The other programs this week include the ground breaking ceremony of the 34-kilometre Ragalona to Vesopuna road in the Mamusi Yana rural LLG, which is a big development, creating access to the hinterlands.”

The celebrations will culminate today when the Prime Minister launches the province’s SDP and Pomio district’s second vessel, MV Pomio 2.

This will be the Prime Minister’s third trip to East New Britain this year.

“We look forward to the upcoming programs in the district, and I would also like to commend the provincial administration team that is behind the province’s 10-year strategic plan to be launched this week,” said Governor Marum while commending those who organized the trip and program.