ENB resolves to evict illegal settlers

This follows the December 6th incident between Vudal students and armed thugs, where two of the suspects were killed when attempting to rob the students.

Deputy Governor and Bitapaka LLG President, Cosmas Bauk, announced that this was the recommendation made to the ENB Provincial Law and Order Committee and this was the decision reached at the recent committee’s meeting.

Bauk says the Provincial Law and Order Committee has also decided to do a provincial wide eviction of illegal settlers in Kokopo, Rabaul and Kerevat.

Following due process of any eviction, Bauk stressed that illegal settlers will have to go, and police will move in 14 days after eviction notices have been issued.

Meantime, three more suspects from the attempted robbery have been brought in by local communities who are working with police and the LLG to ensure more outstanding suspects are apprehended.

Bauk said the December 6th incident has pushed the LLG, the provincial administration and the government to find solutions that will ensure the province gets back its reputation as a tourism hub and a peaceful province.