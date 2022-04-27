ENB Police Appeal For Information

“I want both parties to help me in police investigations. Police alone cannot do investigations without information. Eyewitnesses must come forward with information as it will greatly help to strengthen investigation,” he said.

PPC Tabali said police have collected evidence from the killing of the late bank worker, Jonathon Kiap at the Kokopo main market last weekend. Three suspects have been arrested with the main suspect still pending.

ENB Administrator and Chairman for ENB Law and Order Committee, Wilson Matava emphasized police will continue with investigations, however normal business must resume.

“Police investigations will continue and we will make sure that the last suspect involved in the killing at the main market will be pursued,” Mr Matava said.

“People rely on the main market in Kokopo, business houses, courts, schools, banks and they must re-open. Kokopo town serves others towns in ENB and Islands region as well,” he said.

“We have now created an understanding and I am appealing to people of ENB not to break this. Local leaders please control our youths and keep them out of trouble.”

Mr Matava echoed Kokopo MP’s concerns that this issue must not be seen to be politicized and to leave to police and courts to deal with it.

Meantime, police are on the ground patrolling the areas of concern and residents have been urged to keep calm and be responsible in dissemination of information.