ENB police appeal to escapees’ families

Acting Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector Gabriel Bandy, made this appeal following a string of armed robberies that occurred within the past two weeks as the province welcomed the new year.

“Church elders too must assist to bring these men in, so that they can be brought back to Kerevat CS. We cannot just sit and watch them continue to commit crimes. It’s just the beginning of the year, and we’ve had two robberies in the same area (Vunamami) in Kokopo,” he said.

He called on the leaders in the community to also talk to the parents and families of the named escapees to help them surrender, and not have police come after them.

The six escapees, who are National Court remandees, are wanted mostly for armed robberies, with one for abduction.

“We need stakeholders to work together with police to curb lawlessness in the province, because it’s only the beginning of the year, and we are already reporting crimes of armed robbery and murder. So, I call on community and church leaders to partner with police to bring those criminals in,” said the acting PPC.