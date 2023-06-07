ENB Physical Planning Board sworn in

Thirteen of the 16 board members were present for the swearing in program, which was attended by a delegation led by the Acting Chief Physical Planner in the country, Linus Billy.

The board has a term of three years and is chaired by Acting ENB Provincial Administrator, Levi Mano.

Addressing the board, Billy said ENB is one of the first provinces to set up its board.

He urged the board members to work according to the Physical Planning Act, so to ensure they achieve plans and policies such as the National Government Policy on Kokopo as a declared City.

Billy reminded the board members that there are three basic things needed for effective land use planning, and these are land, people and resources.

The board was also encouraged to play its part to identify land and make it available before the Land Board can allocate land.

He urged the board to maintain visibility of decisions made to his office on the number of endorsements and rejections done, and look at corrective measures where needed.

Meantime, the ENB Provincial Administration was commended for the continued support towards the board, which has helped with its performance over the years.