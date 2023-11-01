ENB officials urged to work together

Amidst the current social issues instigated mainly by some youths in a number of wards in the province, and when reflecting on the clergy’s message at the opening of the 2023 LLG Leaders Conference in Kokopo this week, Acting ENB Provincial Administrator, Levi Mano, said communities need to be empowered.

“Empowerment can only be achieved through teamwork. If we cannot work together and share our resources, then we cannot achieve anything. Working together means recognising the capabilities of others,” he said.

He said at the family home, if parents do not empower their children to live a life that is fruitful, they tend to be rebellious and go the opposite direction.

The Acting PA made these remarks during the opening of the four-day LLG Leaders Conference at the Gazelle International Hotel, held under the theme of ‘Empowering the LLGs for service delivery connectivity for our wards’ transformation’.

ENB Governor Michael Marum opened the conference, saying LLGs need to look at where the province is at now.

The governor also urged the participants from the four districts of the province to ensure that by the time this conference is concluded, they must create change within their areas of responsibility and communities.

“Let’s not waste another meeting with no results when we go back to our communities, because that’s a problem. Sometimes we tend to look at what happened 10 to 20 years ago, and forget about what happened yesterday,” he said.

The participants, which included LLG presidents and their managers, as well as district administrators and their deputies and LLG sector officers, were further urged to take stock of what they have done and what they need to do, as they go through this conference, because there is still a lot of work to be done.

Governor Marum further said the recently launched 10-year Provincial Strategic Development Plan (SDP), and the workshop on the national government’s Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 4, should provide a clear pathway for the provincial government, the administration and the 400,000 people of East New Britain province.

Both Mano and Governor Marum acknowledged the presence of former senior statesman Chief Sinai Brown, who was among the presenters at the conference and spoke about the LLG system.