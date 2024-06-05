ENB marks provincial day

The program was hosted by the ENB Provincial Government (ENBPG) at the Queen Elizabeth Park on the 31st of May to commemorate the birth of the ENBPG.

The ENB Provincial Government was established on the 31st of May 1977, under Section 6 of the Organic Law, and was witnessed by the then Governor General, the late Sir Tore Lokoloko.

The highlight of the event was the launching of the Choral Festival, attracting a number of groups which contested for cash prizes.

ENB Deputy Provincial Member, Boniface Gerep, said it is a day where ENB people come together and unite as one.

“Today marks the second year of the inaugural celebration of the event. I pay tribute to our forefathers for their contribution towards the development of the province,” Gerep stated.

“We thank the government for granting Kokopo the city status where 70 percent of earnings will be kept in the province to improve the city.”

He said the celebration should help locals reflect on the progress of the province over the last 47 years and on how to progress further.

The event started with a march pass by the choir groups, followed by a flag raising ceremony.

ENB Provincial Administrator, Levi Mano, thanked the national government for granting ENB its provincial government status, second to Bougainville.

“One of the foundational principles that made East New Britain to be a model province is choir. Singing has been scientifically proven to influence the way we behave. This is the time where we come together and unite as one people,” said Mano.

He said the venue for the Provincial Day commemoration was hosted in Rabaul because it is the ‘madapai’ (mother land) for everyone in the province.

Also speaking at the occasion was Ronnie Donald, who was the composer of the now famous and melodious ENB provincial anthem, which is mainly sung by students in schools.

Donald hails from Viviran Village, in the Vunadidir LLG of Gazelle district.