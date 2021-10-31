ENB League Trials Deferred

The East New Britain Provincial COVID-19 Containment Strategy was effective as of Friday, October 29 and will run for 14 days with restrictions on any public gatherings including sporting activities.

PNGRFL NGI Development Officer, Solomon Darius said the provincial trials was scheduled to be held after the Rabaul Rugby League grand final on October 16, 2021.

However, he said, following latest instructions from the Provincial Controller, Wilson Matava, games have were called off to comply with the provincial containment plan in place.

The trials was expecting teams from Rabaul, Kokopo and Gazelle to select the ENB provincial side to participate at the NGI championships in November.