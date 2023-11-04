ENB leaders address communication matters

This challenge was identified during the East New Britain Provincial Administration (ENBPA) annual LLG leaders conference this week in Kokopo.

Sinivit LLG president Boniface Gerep said LLGs have their own issues of not working together. Hence, there is a lack of communication between the presidents, managers and sector heads.

However, the meeting unites them to work out their differences and work together to deliver services to people in their respective LLGs.

“We have come up with solutions to address these challenges and I encourage LLG presidents to take heed of what they have learned and implement in our LLG administrations,” Gerep said.

Meanwhile, ENBPA Acting administrator Levi Mano said the hosting of this conference has had some positive impact on the mindset of its participants.