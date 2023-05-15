ENB launches Immunization Plan

This now kick starts the implementation of the SIA program, expected to run for three weeks, which will deliver Measles, Rubella and Polio vaccines as well as vitamin A nutritional supplement to children aged 5 years and below, .

Attending the launch today was Governor Michael Marum, ENB acting provincial administrator Levi Mano, Rabaul District Administrator Benedict Mode, Rabaul Provincial Hospital Manager Dr Osiat Baining, Deputy Chief Pediatrician Dr Beryl Vetuna and other senior hospital officials.

The occasion heard that the national target for a good immunization coverage should be 80 percent. Currently ENB has an average immunization coverage of 60 percent for all Vaccine Preventable Diseases.

The key message shared by speakers is that a concerted effort is needed to improve the province's coverage and act now to protect every child in ENB from vaccine-preventable diseases.

This also includes strengthening the routine programs after the SIA program is completed.

ENB acting Provincial Administrator Levi Mano said health is everybody's business and teamwork is important. Mr Mano encouraged all families to bring their children to the nearest health facility to get vaccinated.

Rabaul District Administrator, Benedict Mode said the launching is also a time to renew public trust in the value of all vaccines and continue to build long-term support and awareness for immunization, as vaccines have proven to be critical in containing or limiting outbreaks of infectious diseases.

The Rabaul District has committed K100,000 from the district’s DSIP Health sector under Emergency and Disaster Component, to support the SIA program with logistics and fuel.

The district will also support routine programs through health facilities.

Pic caption: Governor Michael Marum adminstering the vaccine to young Junior Jason Kulunias as mother Dulcie Kulunias looks on.

Pictures courtesy of Rabaul District Information Sector.