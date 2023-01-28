ENB launch 2023 academic year

This year is the 12th year for the province to celebrate the opening of the academic year.

The occasion themed, "Focuses on quality and inclusive education" was hosted by the Gazelle District at George Brown Secondary School.

Acting Provincial Administrator, Levi Mano reminded teachers to uphold integrity and be serious about providing quality education to children.

Mr Mano who is also the acting chairman for the Provincial Education Board told teachers that they are the fundamental part of a child's upbringing.

He thanked the Department of Education and provincial Education Division for the management of the education system in province.

Mr Mano said only through working as a team and bridging gaps and relationships- quality and inclusive education be realized and achieved.

"It starts with us in the classroom. We must regroup as a team and rebuild bridges. Today we are on a mission to restore any broken gaps that has made schools, teachers and communities to suffer. We need to rise up as team," he said.

Mr Mano said education is a personal choice that people make in life.

"Teachers you are here because you made a personal choice but how can you use this choice as a framework to be used in the education model?"

"If you want your students to score good grades, how can you as teacher make a choice to achieve that?"

"Please be reminded that don't make people feel the consequences for the wrong choices you make. Today we are facing a lot of issues due to poor choices," he said.

“When you teach, you must know that teaching is not your career but teaching is God’s career unto you.”

Mr Mano also told teachers to be role models to students and the community in the way they dress and behave.

Meantime, Gazelle District Administrator Hubert Wangun said it is important to get all the teachers together to know who God is as he is the number one giver of life, wisdom and knowledge.

The occasion was also attended by senior education officials and partners.

In the traditional Tolai ceremony, the Gazelle District officially handed over the spear to Rabaul District who will host the 2024 Academic Year Launching.