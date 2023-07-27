ENB hosts Anti-corruption Workshop

The workshop is on corruption risk assessment and mitigation plans for provincial governments.

The workshop is a continuation of the first workshop on corruption risk assessment and management for representatives from public sector agencies.

It is organized by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under the PNG Ant-Corruption Project, and funded by European Union. UNDP and the United National Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

UNDP Chief Technical Advisor (Anti-Corruption) Alma Sedlar said the workshop is aimed at strengthening the government’s commitment and capacities to address corruption to effectively progress the Sustainable Development Goals for the benefit of all Papua New Guineans and to support the network of non-state actors in their anti-corruption efforts.

Sedlar said the project under the PNG Anti-Corruption Project, which will support the drafting of the corruption risk assessment and management methodology.

“It will also support the undertaking pilot risk assessments and development of mitigation strategies in at least 10 public sector departments and up to 4 provinces selected by the Prime Minister and the Executive Council,” she said.

“It is expected that the participants will continue with development of mitigation plans after the workshop with assistance from UNDP.”

Sedlar said East New Britain is the first province out of four and is happy that there is fair representation from different government departments in the province.

"The participants were very active in raising concern and identifying risk factors in their line of duty and we will take them into consideration once we finalized the methodology and will endorsed by the national government," said Sedlar.

The validation workshops will be held in the next six months.