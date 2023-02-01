ENB to host first Pacific ICT dialogue

The conference is set from 13-14 February 2023, and will talk about the issues affecting the ICT space; and to collaborate in finding solutions to address these in global forums, such as that of the International Telecommunication Union, while expressing such issues, as a ‘One Voice’ of the Pacific.

Heads of government ICT agencies in the Pacific region will attend the meeting and will lead towards the Pacific ICT Ministers Forum which is scheduled to be hosted in the country in March this year.

Earlier this month, DICT, Foreign Affairs, and NICTA traveled to East New Britain Province and met with the Provincial Administration, including the East New Britain Governor’s Office and the National Broadcasting Corporation, to prepare for the meeting.