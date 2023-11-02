ENB gov't officials urged to be accountable

Deputy Provincial Administrator for District and LLG Affairs Nicholas Larme made this call during the annual LLG Leaders Conference this week at the Gazelle International Hotel in Kokopo.

The four districts-Kokopo, Rabaul, Gazelle and Pomio each presented a diagnosis to address strategies in their respective LLGs and wards.

Mr Larme said the presentations have been an eye opener especially for the LLG presidents and indicated the missing link between the administration and political heads.

“We can see that the LLG presidents are not being informed. Large amounts of funding is still sitting there that needs to be spent,” he said.

“So while we are auditing the status of our LLGs, we need to start auditing ourselves,” Mr Larme said.

“It does not have to take this stage to realize that we are not working together.”

He urged officers to empower LLGs to be receptive especially now with the widespread law and order issues in the province.