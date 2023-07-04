ENB Governor holds review

The review, or post mortem, also included the 4 Open MPs for Rabaul, Kokopo, Pomio and Gazelle, with question-and-answer sessions throughout the day.

In attendance also at the one-day forum, held at the Gazelle International Hotel, were senior management staff of the ENB provincial, the four district administrations and other partners.

This review sought to ensure that as team ‘One ENB,’ the province would be made aware of what programs and projects are in place and their progress, as well as challenges that are impeding on development goals of the province and the individual districts.

Deputy ENB Provincial Administrator for District and LLG Services, Nicholas Larme, said such forums are aimed at re-programming, re-aligning and re-strategising to effectively implement programs and projects in the province.

Governor Marum said within these past months, some important decisions were made, including the appointment of an acting Provincial Administrator in Levi Mano, following the removal of the former PA after his contract expired for over a year, the reopening of the Rabaul port and resumption of business operations on Sundays.

He said the replacement of the PA followed due processes, while there was a need to re-open the port for tourism and shipping services, as well as Sunday business to allow Sabbath keepers adequate time to also do their business.

“We try to align together. There are differences between us leaders, as sometimes we agree and at times we disagree, but this forum enables us to discuss and re-align together, going forward,” Marum said.

The recently reinstated Rabaul MP, Dr. Allan Marat, Kokopo MP Ereman ToBaining Junior and Pomio MP Elias Kapavore, as well as other LLG presidents, applauded the initiative by Governor Marum.

While Dr. Marat could not give a presentation, given he has just resumed office following his court election matter, Kokopo MP ToBaining spoke about the challenges he faced as a political leader and further discussed developments under the nine Strategic Result Areas (SRA), and further mentioned changes under the Kokopo City Authority (KCA).

“We will have an interim structure which will see KCA have a stand-alone public service machinery. Our District Administrator becomes the CEO and there will be two deputy CEOs, one for rural and the other for urban,” said ToBaining Jnr.

Meanwhile, acting Kokopo DA, John Talele, said as part of preparations, 94 positions have been submitted to the Department of Personnel Management.