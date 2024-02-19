ENB education sector to be audited

This was the message echoed by a senior official from the ENB Provincial Administration (ENBPA) at the closing of a 2-weeklong Training of Trainers (TOT) program in Kokopo.

Speaking at the closing of the Know About Business in Fisheries (KABF) TOT for teachers in the Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) centres in the New Guinea Islands region, ENB Deputy Provincial Administrator for District and LLG Services, Nicholas Larme, said the ENBPA sees that there is a need for an audit to be conducted in the sector.

“All the entry points of the education system must be audited, so to ensure we can come up with new strategies in the TVET and secondary schools. This is because the standard of education in East New Britain is no longer where it used to be in the past,” he said.

Larme pointed out that other provinces are doing better than East New Britain, even though the same syllabus is being implemented throughout the country.

“And that’s what we will do this year, to have an audit of the entire education system, with the intent to find solutions to the challenges. Is it teaching or is it the attrition rate of teachers?” he queried.

Larme further said with such training as the KABF, it is important for schools to be financially capable of managing funds, given the tuition fee subsidies from the government are sent directly to the schools.

“The funds bypass the province and are going directly to schools. I don’t think schools are ready financially to look after these funds. And this is an important point to note when looking at financial literacy.