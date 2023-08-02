ENB to coordinate AROB relief supplies

According to a media conference held in Kokopo yesterday, East New Britain Acting Provincial Administrator, Levi Mano said the province is pleased to coordinate the humanitarian activities on their shores as instructions from the national government.

Mano warned the communities in the province that they will be expecting the presence of military personnel in town as this is part of the response of the humanitarian needs plan for the PNGDF

The PNGDF Task Force team is led by Lieutenant Colonel Nicholas Henry and 10 other PNGDF officers who are stationed in Kokopo.

Lt. Henry said it is a joint operation between the PNG DF and the National Disaster Center as per directives from the PNG DF Commander and the National Government.

“We have a team already established in ENB led by Provincial Director of disaster and emergency Donald ToKunai with the assistance of acting provincial administrator Levi Mano,” he said.

He said East New Britain will be the point of coordination for relief support to the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

“All donations and support coming in from the entire country will be coordinated in Kokopo and will be delivered to AROB by the PNG Defense Force,” Lt. Henry said.

He said the PNGDF will utilize its assets to provide assistance to the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

He said the landing craft vessel HMPNGS Cape Gloucester, 40 defense force engineers, and a PNGDF aircraft were confirmed to be engaged throughout the operation.

“Our primary mission is to give humanitarian aid to the people of Bougainville. Ten officers who are currently in Kokopo will coordinate and establish the groundwork for our officers as they begin to provide humanitarian assistance to AROB,” Lt. Henry said.

He stated that this will be the inaugural PNGDF operation into the AROB after the Bougainville Peace Agreement inked in 2001.

The PNGDF ‘Sankamap Assist’ unit are also on the lookout for other eruptions in the area as in Mt Ulavun in West New Britain Province.