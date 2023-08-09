ENB committee conducts law-making workshop

The first of the district workshops was held on Monday for Kokopo District, targeting managers at the district and local level government levels.

The workshop was held in Rabaul District on Tuesday 8th of August and today, Wednesday, the 9th of August, it is being held in Gazelle District.

Pomio District will have its sessions on the 21st of this month, at the Sinivit LLG, with follow up workshops to be conducted, as per the need and requests by participants.

An officer with the Secretariat, Patrick Varagat, said the workshop is about the drafting of provincial and LLG laws for managers at the district and LLG level.

“These laws, when approved and endorsed by the ENB Provincial Assembly, will later be implemented in the province to bring good order, peace and harmony in the communities, as well as raising internal revenues for LLGs and wards,” he said.

He outlined that the ENB Provincial Administration, through the Division of LLG and Ward Affairs, began its ward focus policy to strengthen ward governance two years ago, through the swearing in of Ward Development Committees (WDC) and capacity building programs.

“The Ward Focus Policy, the review of the ENB constitution, and the drafting of provincial and LLG laws are part of the autonomy committee’s strategy for implementing the non-legal autonomy strategies, starting at the wards and LLGs,” he said.