ENB civil servants urged to commit

He said the implementation of services rests entirely on the level of work that public servants do every day.

Mano told more than 500 public servants gathered at the dedication service to be better servants to the ordinary people of East New Britain Province and the country.

“We stand here today to offer ourselves as public servants to improve service delivery to the 400,000 population in the province and the entire population of Papua New Guinea,” he stated.

He said the province has about 560 public servants and 300 personnel in the national agencies in the province.

ENB deputy governor, who is also the Sinivit LLG president, Boniface Gerep, reminded public servants to be honest in their line of work.

“We have to change the norm. Let’s turn up early to work and leave at 4.06pm. Many of us turn up at 11am and take off at 2pm.

“We are stealing from our people every time we don’t follow the conducts of the administration or government that we serve.”

Gerep said the year 2024 calls for a change of mindset to advance the visions and mission of the province.

“We recently passed our provincial budget for this year which stands at more than K519 million and the onus is on us to implement the services so it reaches our people,” he said.

Meanwhile, ENB Council of Churches chairman, Ps Anthony Kivung, told public servants to put God first in their lives.

He said they have to be better ambassadors in their own communities.

“We have to shift and transform ourselves to better this year,” Ps Kivung said.

He lauded the provincial administration for initiating such programs as it shows that God still has a place in the administration and government.

Ps Kivung wished the entire public service machinery the best working year this year.