ENB 10-year development plan launched

Prime Minister James Marape launched the ENB Strategic Development Plan (SDP) 2022-2033 in Pomio, East New Britain on September 27th, 2023.

Marape when launching the program said all government must have a plan; and this development plan will set the development part forward for the ENB province for the next 10 years.

“East New Britain always set an example to the country and well organized, other districts and province do not have such plan and I congratulate the province,” PM said.

Marape said the national government has a function as well as the province, district and LLGs stating that whatever plans of the province and districts the national government will be there to support.

Meantime, Governor Michael Marum said the strategic plan depicts a development roadmap.

It encompasses the needs and aspirations of the people to attaining a future East New Britain, whose citizens will be, wise, smart, healthy, prosperous, and resilient, living in peaceful, safe, and secure communities.