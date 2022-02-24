EMTV Staff Suspended

According to Jack Lapauve Jnr, staff reporter and spokesperson of the aggrieved staff, the suspension period is indefinite.

The suspension letters highlighted that by walking off their jobs, normal company operations were disrupted.

“Your action in disrupting normal operations had tarnished the reputation of the company, contrary to section 10.6(1) of the HR Policy,” read the letter, which was signed by interim CEO, Lesieli Vete.

“EMTV will not tolerate such behaviour.

“In view of the gravity of the alleged misconduct, you are suspended with full pay until further notice.

“The uplifting of your suspension and/or any other decision regarding your suspension will be determined by EMTV management.”

This recent event in EMTV’s situation follows the February 7th suspension of EMTV’s head of news and current affairs, Sincha Dimara, over “sympathetic reports” of Jamie Pang.

An unsigned press statement, posted on EMTV Online on February 22nd, said the EMTV management’s decision to suspend Dimara “was for allowing and standing by news coverage stories promoting Jamie Pang as a role model”.

“Such actions tend to erode public confidence in our courts and the values they uphold. The reports also diminish public confidence and bring disrepute to EMTV”, the statement read.

The 24 staff are now on suspension amid calls by the PNG Trade Union Congress (February 21st) for Dimara’s reinstatement, and International Federation of Journalists (February 21st).

The PNG TUC and IFJ both highlighted concerns of media freedom and political influence, noting that Dimara is the third EMTV journalist to be suspended or fired “for reporting on matters of public interest”.

(Lae-based EMTV staff are yet to receive their suspension letters. They have only sighted the snapshots of their copies. From left: Camera operator, Vinansius Wavite, senior journalist and video editor, Julie Badui-Owa and journalist and video editor, Sharlyne Eri)