This comes as seven EMT’s arrived in Port Moresby yesterday to support the St John Ambulance COVID health care.

The team consists of a doctor, four paramedics and two nurses from Johanniter in Germany.

They will be tasked to care for COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms over the next four weeks.

The trip was organized by the European Union.

St John Ambulance is making sure they are looked after while in PNG.