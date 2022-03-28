Empowering Women In Lassul Banning LLG

On Sunday March 27, fifty-one women graduated from participating in a two-week tailoring training at the Vilua Guest House at Open Bay.

The 51 women are from the wards of Open Bay, Matanakunai and Mandrabit in the Lassul Banning LLG of East New Britain Province. The occasion also witnessed the presentation of a new truck to the women in these three wards by the Gazelle District Development Authority. The donation of the new truck will complement the training the women have received to move their goods and produce to and from markets.

Speaking at the event, Gazelle Open MP and Minister for Health & HIV Jelta Wong, said support for such programs is about economic empowerment for women in far-flung Lassul Baining.

He urged the women to make use of their skills in their respective wards and households.

“The skills you have attained is very vital to help you to generate income for your families as you women play an important role in your households, you are the first influences on your children and you are crucial members of the community and the Gazelle DDA will maintain this support to women in the district,” Wong said.

Representing women in the three wards, co-owner of Vilua Guest House Anna Lova commended the Gazelle DDA for recognising the needs of women in the area and providing the first of its kind training for the women that were fortunate to acquire new knowledge in tailoring.

The training was facilitated by women representatives of the Gazelle DDA and Community Development. The training came about after numerous visit by Gazelle MP to the LLG and saw the need to empower women.

The MP also confirmed that he will deliver a boat for the women in the coming weeks.