Empowering Inspectors for Education Excellence

Recently, twenty-nine school inspectors from various provincial divisions of education and the Bougainville Department of Education underwent professional development training.

This initiative, conducted in partnership with the Child Fund and the National Department of Education (NDoE), aimed to equip participants with the necessary knowledge to support and mentor head teachers and school boards of management.

Expressing gratitude for the training, Abau District School Inspector, Moto Lagu, emphasized its timeliness in preparing inspectors for their roles in enhancing school performance.

Similarly, Kompiam District School Inspector, Daniel Tongai, stressed the importance of equipping head teachers with planning and programming skills to ensure quality learning experiences.

Both inspectors highlighted the vital role of empowered teachers and efficient resource utilization in fostering student well-being and academic success.