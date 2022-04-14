Empower Women, Says McKee

“It is important to point out that our cooperation will have a special emphasis on women’s equality. For Papua New Guinea to grow strong, all of its citizens must fully participate in business and politics.”

“The United States government believes that women’s empowerment is not optional, it’s a must. One hundred percent, the full population, must have access to jobs, must have education, must have a voice. “Women must have greater access to employment, greater access to income, and therefore greater access to what they need to educate their children and keep their families healthy,” said Ambassador McKee.

She added, “Quite simply, when women are empowered, it benefits entire societies. Nations are stronger.”

McKee said the evidence shows that empowered women lead to healthier and more educated male and female children, strengthening society and securing a more prosperous future for families and the country.

She emphasized, “While gender-based violence is an issue worldwide, we know that this challenge is especially prevalent in Papua New Guinea. Which is why, after years of effort with my Embassy team.

“I am proud that Papua New Guinea has launched the revised Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Guidelines. We worked hard on getting those launched. It wasn’t easy. These new guidelines give gender-based violence survivors and key populations greater access to care.

Ambassador McKee said the new guidelines provide healthcare workers with the necessary skills, knowledge, and information to provide treatment, care, and support for survivors of gender-based violence. And I am counting on all of you here to ensure that these guidelines will be expanded, deepened, and enforced,” said McKee.

She expressed that the United States stands firm behind its commitment to giving a voice to the voiceless and partnering with those who likewise seek to create a sustainable, prosperous, inclusive, secure, and democratically empowered society.