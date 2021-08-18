Emergency Triage System Vital

PMGH Assistant Coordinator, Dr Duncan Sengiromo highlighted this at the launch of a Triaging system that will be used to keep up with the hospital’s vision to become the national referral specialist and a teaching hospital.

After three weeks of online training and interactive sessions with members of the Clinical Support Program (Phase II) and the Australian College of Emergency Medicine, the staff of the hospital’s Emergency Department launched the Interagency Integrated Triage Tool (IITT).

Patients received at the ED would be assessed based on the reason of their visit and their symptoms, sorted into the three categories of emergency, priority, and non-urgent, which are given the colours red, yellow and green.

Patients, classified as emergencies would be treated within five minutes, those categorized as priorities would receive treatment within 30 minutes and those in the non-urgent category would receive treatment within two hours.

“If patients are going to come in as they are, undifferentiated or not sorted already and referred in to the hospital, from home, by ambulance, etc. there has to be a system in which we can we can organize our patients so that we see them effectively,” Dr Sengiromo.

He said traditionally, patients have been seen on a first come first serve basis. However, this new system will be treated according to how critical their health issues are.

Dr Sengiromo said the previous triage system that was used was the Australasian Triage Scale that used five categories.

Chief of Emergency Medicine, Dr Sam Yockupa thanked visiting members of the visiting clinical support program and said when the Emergency Department was open in 2012. The hospital’s management was struggling to make things happen, but the department has evolved with the help of nurses who joined forces and constant visiting medical staff from other countries.

“We have received a lot of help collateral support from management, from our partners, particularly the Australasian College of Medicine, St John Ambulance and many other partners, such as Oil Search.

“We have a team that we are able to stand together to shoulder the burden of our patients. We have extended beyond the hospital and that we are the interface between the community and the hospital and we have done well.”

The IITT has been implemented in other hospitals, including Gerehu General Hospital and Mt Hagen General Hospital with promising results in areas of patient flow, staff satisfaction, patient satisfaction and data collection and the PMGH is looking forward to its positive impact at its Emergency Department.