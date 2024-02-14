PNG Power Limited (PPL) has attributed this to a transmission line fault.

“This permanent fault has caused us to carry out emergency load shedding in Lae,” said PPL.

As a result, there will be additional emergency load shedding in Lae and surrounding areas due to generation shortfall. This will be during peak hours today and onwards.

“The transmission line fault is between Singsing and Erap substations,” said PPL.

“It occurred on Saturday, 10th February, which resulted in Lae and surrounding areas being isolated from the Ramu Grid.

“Ramu Power Grid has been split with Madang and Highlands’ centres receiving their power supply from Ramu 1 generation whilst Lae and parts of Morobe Province are currently receiving their power supply from Munum, Baiune and Baime power generation plants.

“We would like to assure the customers that PPL technical and support teams will rectify the fault and fully restore supply during this week.

“Customers with standby generators and alternate power sources are asked to utilise them during this time.”