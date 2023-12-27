Embracing peace, love and hope at Christmas

“Dear Members of the Church Community, and people of faith, family faith and beloved brothers and sisters. Warm greeting so Christ’s peace and love to you all. As we approach the close of this year, the joyous season of Christmas heralds a new beginning.

“In celebrating the birth of Jesus, we embrace the hope and promise at the arrival of a little baby, carries for all of humanity. Throughout eternity, God’s heart has yearned for a connection with each one of us and often our hearts remain hardened, neglecting God’s longing for our response,” the Cardinal said.

“On Christmas day, the hearts of God the Father and ours unite in Jesus, bearing the hopes of the world.

“As we arrive at the threshold of 2024, I pray that the spirit of Christmas lingers in our hearts, as an added remembrance of Christ’s coming, and the love, joy and hope of our savior brings profound gifts for a troubled and broken world.

May this message find you well,” Cardinal Ribat concluded.