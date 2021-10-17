Em Stret Hosts Networking Event

The E-Space Hub members play an important role in networking and recently ten of the Hub’s members displayed their products and services, with also providing details of what their businesses entailed.

Em Stret Holdings Ltd CEO, Vani Nades, said that the hub has a wide range of businesses across different industries that can provide desired service or product.

The hub had stalls displayed from its members like Hannah’s Beauty Box , Niunet, Jiwaka Coffee, Pom Blooming Flowers, Alphatec Solutions, 8 mile Sepik Art & Craft and others.

Senior Australian Trade and Investment Commissioner, Adrian Weeks, visited Em Stret Holdings Ltd saying that the visit was in conjunction with the Hub’s plans to create business links of PNG and Australia businesses, hopefully to create opportunities for PNG businesses to partner and trade in Australia.

Mr Weeks is responsible for assisting and connecting Australian and PNG/ Solomon Island companies and helps to capitalize on emerging opportunities in PNG and the Solomon Islands.

SMEs were encouraged to keep strong in the growth of their businesses and build towards an international market and in doing so they will have equipped themselves to face challenges at this business level.

Photo/Story credit: E-Space Hub Members, Vani Nades, Shannon Pondriliki