Elevating NCD’s tourism appeal

This landmark agreement, signed on Friday, marks a pivotal moment in the effort to transform Port Moresby into a world-class tourist destination under the catchy tagline "Million Different Journeys in One Destination."

The MoU lays the groundwork for a collaborative effort between the two organizations to pool resources and actively promote Port Moresby's unique attractions, infrastructure, and signature events, both domestically and on the global stage.

During the signing ceremony, NCD Governor Powes Parkop emphasized that this agreement is a game-changer for Port Moresby's untapped tourism potential. Despite prevailing negative narratives about the city, Governor Parkop drew a parallel with other global tourist destinations that have successfully leveraged positive narratives to draw visitors.

Governor Parkop highlighted Port Moresby's remarkable features, including improved sports and travel facilities, picturesque seafronts, iconic landmarks, lush parks, a rich tapestry of cultures and tribes, and rolling hills. He emphasized that Port Moresby's strategic advantage lies in its status as a melting pot of a thousand cultures, traditions, songs, and dances - truly offering a million different journeys within one destination.

He underscored Port Moresby's position as the gateway to Papua New Guinea's vast array of tourist sites, a factor that could catalyze the entire country's tourism industry. He said, "Our success will benefit the entire tourism industry in the country. This is a great industry yet to be realized in its full potential. The whole country will benefit from this initiative, so it's a welcomed development in this respect as well."

Governor Parkop also disclosed plans to visit China this year to explore direct flight opportunities from Guangdong Province and major cities like Shenzhen and Guangzhou, potentially opening up new avenues for tourism growth in Port Moresby.

PNGTPA Chief Executive Officer Eric Uvovo pledged close cooperation between PNGTPA and NCDC to ensure the objectives and goals of the MoU are met.

As a sign of their commitment, PNGTPA CEO Uvovo announced the acquisition of a boat for island tours, outings, and picnics, adding yet another exciting dimension to Port Moresby's burgeoning tourism scene.