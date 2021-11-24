Electricity project in Warangoi opened

He assured landowners that they would be paid the K5 million they asked for, for use of their land and water.

Rehabilitation of the project was made possible through the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of PNG co-funded Town Electrification Investment Programme. Project contractors are Dongfang Electric Corp and AG Investments JV.

The rehabilitated hydro-power facility will boost the low production of Warongoi hydropower facility, which was originally commissioned in 1983, but has been supplying below its rated capacity of 10MW into the Gazelle Grid, for the last 10 years.

PM Marape thanked landowners for allowing electricity to flow to East New Britain for the last 39 years without demanding compensation.

“Power generation from here has produced so many economic benefits for East New Britain,” he said.

“To the people of Sinivit, to the people of Baining, your Government will not let you down,” said PM Marape.

The Prime Minister appealed to the landowners to organise themselves so they can all benefit from the K5 million, and for the next phase of the project further up the Warangoi River.

PM Marape said this was part of the PANGU Pati’s flagship policy of creating ‘economic independence’ for the people of PNG.

“We come to East New Britain not by accident, but by choice, because this is a very good foundation province to anchor our focus on rural-based industries like agriculture and downstream processing,” he said.

The PM added, “All of this will depend on reliable power, reliable infrastructure and reliable Internet.”

The Prime Minister opened the project in the company of East New Britain Governor Nakikus Konga, Pomio MP Elias Kapavore, Health Minister and Gazelle MP Jelta Wong, Agriculture and Livestock Minister John Simon, Vice-Minister for Treasury Win Daki, Kumul Consolidated Holdings Ltd (KCHL) Chairman Moses Maladina and (KCHL) Acting Managing Director Professor David Kavanamur, and PPL Acting Chief Executive Officer Obed Batia.