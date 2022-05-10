Electorate Presents Acquittal

The soft copies of the fiscal reports were saved in a flash drive with a brief summary reports attached and furnished to DIRD officials in a low ceremony witnessed by district officials.

He highlighted that he had implemented 80-90 percent of many impact projects for his people to benefit.

Kipefa said he had not received K10 million DSIP grants as he was on the other side of the house that does not mean Government has to reduce its intended grants for basic services, but must be fair to all provinces and districts regardless.

He said despite such politicizing and administrative hiccups with the Integrated Financial Management Systems (IFMS) at the national, with the support from hardworking district officials he had come to this far which he believes he had delivered lot within his term, and will be going back to his people to seek mandate.

A soft spoken leader and once a former Labor Minister under the O'Neill led-government Mr. Kipefa has been consistently presenting all his DSIP Acquittal Reports in soft copies since 2018, that makes easier for DIRD officials less effort in vetting and appraisal.

After the 2022 National Election, DIRD is anticipating more provinces and districts to furnish their PSIP and DSIP Acquittal Reports in soft copies, as we're in the digital age, sometimes learn to adopt to new technologies and systems to swiftly fast track payment and vetting process.

Culture of furnishing fiscal reports in bulk documents by sub-nationals put much stress and pressure on DIRD officials that derail the whole process basically when it comes to desktop appraisal and vetting exercise.

The district had implemented K13 million in 2021 with the rollover of K4.0 million in 2020 and unspend grants of K5 million will be implemented in 2022.