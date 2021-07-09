Electoral Roll Update Launched

PNGEC will be coordinating closely with each provincial administration to carry out essential preparations for the 2022 National General Election.

Acting Electoral Commissioner, Simon Sinai said it is essential to start small scale and that the election management body would be developing and maintaining a photo roll.

Identification cards (IDs) would be issued to eligible voters using their serial numbers once registered.

Mr Sinai said these efforts are part of the PNGEC’s efforts to establish a working biometric system for future elections in the country.

“Developing an updated roll for 2022 national election is an important task. The introduction of the biometric system technology is a significant milestone on a long journey we are taking to begin.”

He also said PNGEC intend to do everything within their capacity to ensure that all eligible voters can participate in the elections.

Acting Central Provincial Administrator, Francis Koaba was present at the launch, who expressed that the elections require a whole of government approach and is a national responsibility.

Koaba said: “We should lead the way to show and demonstrate to the rest of the country that the Central Province can be able to do that.”

Meantime, the Electoral Boundaries Commission is currently on regional tours to conduct consultations and review electoral boundaries across the country.