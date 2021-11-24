Electoral Roll Update In Central Yet To Start

This was part of its ongoing Building Elections Integrity through Partnership Project (BEIP), funded under the PNG-Australia Partnership for Development.

During the awareness meetings with public officials, police, youth and churches, and citizens, serious concerns regarding the Electoral Roll Update were expressed. Apparently, the Electoral Roll Update exercise has not commenced and is lacking coordination through the Central Provincial Election Steering Committee.

According to TIPNG Deputy Director Partnerships and Policy, Yuambari Haihuie, lack of transparency regarding such a critical and time-sensitive process, can severely impact the integrity of the conduct of elections in the province.

Huahuie said, “It is now incumbent on the PNG Electoral Commission and the Central Provincial Administration to convene a meeting of the Central Province Election Steering Committee and make public their plans for the roll update exercise. The integrity of the electoral roll is paramount, and will require a clear process for enrolment, verification and updating.”

As part of the Central Province election awareness, TIPNG met held a meeting with partners at the Rigo District LLG Office, to discuss on the progress and election preparation within the district.

In addition TIPNG also conducted two school visits and a community outreach session with students and staff of Kwikila Vocational School, Kwikila Secondary School and the United Church in Papua New Guinea, East Central Papua Region.

This meeting and discussions were to ensure that the roll update process commences, it is transparent and produces an inclusive document which PNG citizens and the PNG Electoral Commission can rely on to deliver a free, fair and safe 2022 National General Election.