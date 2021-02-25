By-election Writs for Moresby North West Electorate issued

The Issue of Writs took place at Government House this morning in the presence of acting Electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai.

The Moresby North West Open Electorate seat was left vacant following the passing of the late Sir Mekere Morauta in December last year.

Nominations follow next Thursday March 4th, 2021.

Issue of Writ and Nominations Open Thursday 25th February 2021 (4pm)

Nomination Close Thursday 04th March 2021 (4pm)

Polling Commence Saturday 03rd April 2021

Polling Ends Saturday 17th April 2021

Return of Writ Thursday 29th April 2021

The Issue of Writs for a by-election is in accordance with Section 106 of the National Constitution and Section 74 of the Organic Law on National and Local Level Government Elections.