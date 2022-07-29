Election Observation

Party leader and member-elect for Ialibu-Pangia, Peter O’Neill, flanked by PNC party members, said the 2022 election is the most chaotic in PNG’s history.



O’Neil alleges that the caretaker government is interfering with the conduct of a smooth electoral process further calling on the Electoral Commissioner and security personnel to do their mandated job without interference “the business with conducting elections in the country rests alone with the Electoral Commission.

The Electoral Commissioner should be allowed to do his job without inference. We need leaders who are elected in the right manner to lead this country.” O’Neill said.

Member-elect for Kiriwina Goodenough, Douglas Tomuriesa, backed the PNC party leader said with the ongoing violence and concerns of the conduct of the National General Elections, the county needs a change in leadership.

“The country must call for a change in leadership. We cannot sit down and pretend that everything is okay,” he said.

Speaking in Wewak on Wednesday, Prime Minister James Marape appealed to the opposition not to speak negativity while appealing to Papua New Guineans also, to allow the counting process to come to a conclusion.

“For PANGU and our coalition of partners, we are in the business of fetching numbers as declarations are continuing and numbers will be increasing in the coming days to put together the structure of Government.”

On Wednesday also, one of PNG’s founding fathers and Regional member-elect for New Ireland Province, Sir Julius Chan labelled the 2022 National General Election as one of the worst in recorded history. Sir Julius’ comments follow the spate of violence in parts of the country, the most recent, in the nation’s capital. He said it has cast uncertainty on the country’s democracy.