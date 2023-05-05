Election inquiry underway in Lae

Yesterday, the Morobe and East Sepik election steering committees were given the opportunity to present their issues and challenges.

The committee highlighted that out of Morobe’s 11 seats, two of them – Kabwum and Markham – were declared under special circumstances following the burning of ballot papers and destruction of properties.

Chairman of the Morobe Provincial Election Steering Committee, Kissu Lucas, was grilled by the Special Parliamentary Committee chairman, Allan Bird, on lawlessness at the two polling sites.

Lucas was repeatedly asked to give a rundown of the situation.

“They suspected that counting might have gone in favour of the sitting Member so, from the results, they were not happy,” said Lucas, who is Morobe’s Deputy Provincial Administrator (Infrastructure).

“And what would give them the impression that the process was unfair?” Asked Bird.

“Did the counting officials conduct themselves in such a way?”

“They may have obstructed some movement within the counting venue so they got upset,” replied Lucas.

“What was the movement?”

“The process like you get the results and you post it onto the tally sheet, onto the main tally board, and because a lot of these officers are administration workers, they suspected that the officers may be in support of the sitting Member.”

The inquiry then moved on to the Provincial Election Manager, Simon Soheke, who outlined that with its 11 seats in Parliament and 10 districts, the Morobe Electoral Office only has two officers manning it; him and his deputy, Fredah Joses.

Furthermore, the province also had issues with the appointment of returning officers, especially with Finschhafen.

The late disbursement of funding also created issues for the electoral officers on ground; a concern that the committee said it had heard from the other provinces as well.

Today, the committee will hear presentations from the Madang and Sandaun election steering committees.